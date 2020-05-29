CNA recognized as a “Hometown Hero”

This week's winner of the "Celebrating Hometown Heroes" project is Samantha Eklund, of Schofield.

Eklund is a Certified Nurse Assistant at Cedar Ridge Elder Services.

The person who nominated her said she goes to work each week for more than 40 hours a week, taking care of patients and then goes home to five kids as a single mom.

Congratulations Samantha and thank you so much for your service!

Winners are announced each Friday around 6:45 a.m. on Wake Up Wisconsin. Next week the final "Celebrating Hometown Heroes" winner will be announced.

