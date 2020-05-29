Children’s Wisconsin investigating suspected cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

Milwaukee, Wis. (WAOW) -- Children's Wisconsin has identied the first suspected cases of Multi-System Infalmmatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), according to a news release. The cases have been reported to The Wisconsin Deparment of Health Services.

"MIS-C is a new and rare inflammatory response that causes swelling in different organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs," the release says.

MIS-C has been seen in some kids exposed or infected with COVID-19, and can present many symptoms. Most children recovered after brief hospital stays, and some cases without any hospitalization.

Symptoms include:

Persistent high fever

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarhea

Rash

Swelling of the hands or feet

Red eyes and tongue

The report says that when MIS-C was first identified, Children's Wisconsin created a multidisciplinary team to identify and treat children that are suspected to have MIS-C.

On Friday, May 29 at 11:30 Children's Wisconsin will host a Zoom conference on the suspected cases. Michael Gutzeit, MD, Chief Medial Officer at Children's Wisconsin and Frank Zhu, MD, Medical Director for Infection Control and Prevention at Children's Wisconsin will be speaking.