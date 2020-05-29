Central Wisconsin community holds protest after death of George Floyd

(WAUSAU) WAOW- Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer seen in video with his knee on George Floyd's neck is now charged with murder.

The video of the arrest and death of Floyd has swept across the nation.

Even though it happened in Minneapolis, the way he died is something protesters and police in central Wisconsin say they find unfathomable.

On Friday, dozens of protesters gathered outside the Marathon County courthouse in Wausau to call for action.

"It's important to be out here and be vocal obviously we want to stand in solidarity and make sure encourage change in our community and make sure that doesn't come to our community," said Carmen Hoen, protest organizer.

#BlackLivesMatter Wausau held the silent protest in hopes the injustice does not spread to Wausau.

"I am out here because we have got to be sick and tired of being sick and tired of hearing I can't breathe my hands are up so what are we going to do about it," said Christopher Norfleet taking part in the protest.

Police in our area spoke out about the death of George Floyd in hopes this does not impact race relations between police and the community in central Wisconsin.

"The need to defend themselves and rebuild that public trust it sets us back so far in what we have worked so hard and long to overcome," said Chief Rick Gramza of the Marshfield Police Department.

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven taking to social media as well saying:

"We hold ourselves and each other to very high standards. I have profound faith in the police officers that work here to carry out their duties with care and compassion for each individual they encounter."

Both Chief Bliven and Wausau Police Deputy Chief Matt Barnes attended the protest in Wausau, they were not policing it but stood by the community.

Protesters spent several hours outside the courthouse.

Despite the riots and looting in Minneapolis the protesters in Wausau made it clear they do not condone retaliating with violence.