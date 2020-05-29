Car sales declining for some, increasing for others during ongoing pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several car dealership owners in Wausau say the car business in general is down as the market progresses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Car Smart dealership has only been open a little less than a year, and owner AJ Stark said especially in the last few months he's noticed a trend in buyers wanting lower payments. That comes in light of factors such as unemployment and recent Safer-At-Home restrictions affecting many peoples income over the last few months. Car Smart has noticed they're selling affordable cars at a higher rate throughout the pandemic, in comparison to some of the months leading up to the pandemic.

"There’s so much uncertainty," Stark said. "They don’t want these big car payments. Even if it’s 0% for five years, six years, seven years, they want something that’s affordable and I think that’s a big reason why we’re having these good months.”

Car Smart has sold almost 100 cars in the last three months alone.