Arnold’s Strawberries is gearing up for picking season

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WAOW) -- The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of many things but has also given families and individuals a chance to try something new or come up with new traditions. One of those things, strawberry picking.

Strawberry season in the badger state brings Wisconsinites together every summer.

Every summer families go to places like Arnold's Strawberries in Rudolph, a farm owned and operated by the Arnold's for over 100 years, but pick your own strawberry season might look different compared to last as farmers continue to make adjustments with the pandemic in mind.

"The changes that our customers will see are so minimal they may not even notice a difference, but the plans we have written up and established are definitely in guidance with the state guidelines," said Mike Arnold, Operations Manager for Arnold's Strawberries.

With just about 7 acres on the farm, there's plenty of room to spread out.

Mike says, "this year due to the social distancing guidelines what we're going to do is we're going to skip every other straw isle.

As social distancing is one way to decrease the spread of the virus, so is disinfecting but they say it's safe on food.

Mike also says that as soon as the strawberry season is in full swing, you only have a few weeks to get what you need.

