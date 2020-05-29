Area gyms see decrease in members, but ensure safety measures are in place

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Gyms have recently reopened across the state and in the Wausau area, but a lot of people are still hesitant about getting back into a public gym facility.

Bryan Franck, owner of Franck's Gym in Wausau said it's great to have people back in the gym, but he's surprised there haven't been more people coming in.

“Things aren’t back to normal but slowly working there," Franck said. "Maybe 25% to 30% have decided not to come in, and just to hold off but you can see people love it. Just the idea that they now have an outlet to be back to and that they can continue to enjoy."

Franck's Gym has incorporated several new safety measures.

"We ask them when they come in to sanitize their hands," Franck added. "Upon entering the gym as well they grab a towel specifically for themselves to sanitize the equipment. We also ask them to bring in their own towel for personal use.”

Other safety precautions have been implemented as well. On the other side of town is where you can find LIFT gym's central location. They're seeing similar trends.

“I imagine people are still a little nervous, so we’re at 65% of our capacity right now," LIFT General Manager Robin Pfaff said.

LIFT is also doing their part to keep their members safe.

"We have hired four new cleaning staff to help clean throughout the day and throughout the weekend,” Pfaff added. "We have sanitizing wipes on every single piece of cardio equipment and we have extra sanitizing wipes everywhere."

The safety measures don't stop there for LIFT, but safely getting back in the gym during this time is more than just getting a physical workout in.

"Physical activity and taking care of your body goes hand in hand with your mental health," Pfaff stated. "People getting out at least at a social distance and seeing other people, feeling like you’re not couped up in your house, is good for their sense of well being as well.”

Both gyms are 24/7 and plan to prioritize sanitation around the clock.