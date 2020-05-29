Area girl battling tumor celebrates special birthday milestone

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - It was an extra special birthday for 10-year-old Claire Hornby.

She's battling an inoperable brain tumor, and her mom says she didn't know if her daughter would make it to her 10th birthday.

But on Friday, Claire celebrated ten years around the sun.

"We didn't ever expect to have this birthday, so I was really excited to be able to blow it up as big as I could under these circumstances," Kirsten Hornby, Claire's mother, said.

Hundreds of family, friends and community members showed up on Friday to make sure Claire's birthday was one to remember.

The Wausau Police Department and fire department drove in the parade honor Claire, joined by different area mascots, a DJ, and a number of dogs.

Claire told News 9 she loves animals, which is why so many people decided to bring their dogs along for the parade.

Instead of bringing a birthday gift for Claire, the Hornby's asked if people would consider bringing something to donate to the Marathon Co. Humane Society.

The Hornby family says they are so grateful for everyone who showed up to celebrate Claire and are very appreciate of their caring community.