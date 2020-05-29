A cooler and drier weekend ahead

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. A few sprinkles possible.

High: 63 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Scattered clouds and quite cool.

Low: 42 Wind: NW around 5

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and remaining cool.

High: 63 Wind: NW around 10

The good news is that there will be dry weather through the weekend. The somewhat bad news is that it will not be all that warm. In fact, there is a chance of frost in some areas.

Today will be much different than most of this week. The humidity is much less, the temperatures are much cooler, and there will be a steady breeze under partly or mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will only reach the 60 to 65 range this afternoon and the northwest wind will be about 10 to 20 mph. The weather should be mainly dry but don't be surprised if you run into a few sprinkles.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend but it will not be terrible weather for late May. We should have partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions on Saturday with high temps in the 60 to 65 range once again. With clear skies and calm winds Saturday night into Sunday morning, low temps will drop into the 30s in much of the area and there will be some patchy frost in the Northwoods, typical country-side cold spots in central Wisconsin, and in the cranberry bogs. Otherwise Sunday is looking good with mostly sunny conditions and high temps rising into the upper 60s.

Warmer weather will develop next week, but Monday might still be a little below normal with highs only in the low 70s. A warm front moving in from the west will produce a chance of showers later Monday afternoon and perhaps a few thunderstorms Monday night. After the front moves through we should end up with more sun on Tuesday and more Summer-like temps. Highs on Tuesday could rise into the low to mid 80s. High temperatures should then stay in the 70s to around 80 during the mid to latter portions of next week with some small chances of thunderstorms.

Have a stupendous Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 29-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1953 - A tornado, 600 yards wide at times, killed two persons on its 20 mile path from southwest of Fort Rice ND into Emmons County. Nearly every building in Fort Rice was damaged. The Catholic church was leveled, with some pews jammed four feet into the ground. (The Weather Channel)