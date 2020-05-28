Wisconsin Valley Fair still on for now

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As of now, the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau is still set to go on this summer.

The event takes place every summer at Marathon Park.

Fair officials say the safety and health of employees, volunteers and attendees is a top priority. As the fair gets closer, more information will be sent out regarding how the fair will run.

"We are just waiting to get closer to our event to really sort of establish our guidelines," Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn said. "We've been monitoring all the safety guidelines that we should be aware of and taking all these things into consideration as we go forward in our planning."

The fair is set for August 4th through the 9th.