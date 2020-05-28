Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled

West Allis, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin State Fair has been cancelled in a unanimous decision on Tuesday May, 26.

“On behalf of the entire State Fair Park Board of Directors, please know that the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was not taken lightly," said Wisconsin State Fair Park Board Chairman John Yingling in a release. “Months of deliberation took place, considering all options to host a Fair that adheres to the highest standard of safety without compromising the experience. We explored countless models, but ultimately safety cannot be compromised. The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too great.”

Tickets that have already been purchased are valid for the 2021 fair, and refunds are available through June 30. The 2021 Fair is scheduled for August 5-15.

