Wisconsin sees record-breaking day for COVID-19 numbers

Wisconsin saw a record-breaking day for COVID-19 numbers, on Wednesday. There was a rise in every category: the number of cases, deaths and tests.

State health officials reported 22 more deaths, making it the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, bringing the number to 545.

After a days of declining new case numbers, the state reported 599 new patients; it's largest one-day increase. The previous single-day record was 528 cases reported last Wednesday.

The state now has the capacity to conduct about 14,250 tests per day; another record-setting number.

Wisconsin has more than 16,600 cases of the coronavirus.

State health officials said it was not clear if the stay home order being overturned on May 13 caused the spike in cases.

Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday he cannot issue a mandate, but he can issue a plea: "One of the most important things you can do to help others is to wear a mask or other face covering in public. Wearing a mask shouldn’t be a political statement. It isn't controversial, and it's not hard to do," he said.