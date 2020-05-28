Wisconsin Elections Commission to send absentee ballot applications to millions of registered voters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted to send absentee ballot applications to more than 2 million registered voters.

Under the plan approved Wednesday, the Badger State would send absentee ballot applications to nearly all registered voters as Wisconsin prepares for the upcoming Presidential Election in November.

Since the coronavirus pandemic absentee ballot requests have soared.

"We don't know how long this is going to last we don't know what the landscape is going to look like but we have to be ready for anything," said Reid Magney, Public Information Officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Election officials said sending absentee ballot applications will not just help local clerks but voters as well.

"The key to making things successful in November is if people want to vote absentee they need to make their request early, that gives clerks plenty of time to get all of the absentee ballots ready to go out," Magney said.

The applications won't come until after the Partisan Primary on August 11.

Magney says the Commissions real hope is that people will be prepared for the upcoming election, which will make it a smooth experience for everyone.

"We're working on a system to put intelligent mail barcodes on absentee ballot envelopes and the important thing about this is going to allow people who have requested an absentee ballot to track where their ballot is," Magney said.

While the commission has voted to send the applications, final wording for the letter that will be included still needs approval.

Commissioners are set to meet Wednesday, June 10.

