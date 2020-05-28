Wausau water rates increase in the works

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau residents may be paying more for their water services as soon as October.

State officials recently approved a utility rate hike for the City of Wausau to offset the cost of building a pair of new wastewater and drinking water facilities, which are being required by the Department of Natural Resources.

Over the next two years, the cost for the average quarterly water utility bill would go up around $20 for residents.

"The last council decided that we should go ahead and rebuild," explained Mayor Katie Rosenberg. "Wausau has a kind of a staggered approach. So it will go up a little bit this year, and up again a bit next year."

Documents provided by Wausau Public Works Director Eric Lindman say the current proposals would see gradual increases in October of 2020, July of 2021 and October of 2022.

That plan will be presented during a Water Utilities Commission meeting on Tuesday (June 2nd). If approved, it would move to City Council for a vote on June 9th.