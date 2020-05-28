Wausau PD reminds drivers to follow driving laws along Scott Street

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Recently there were changes to the lanes on Scott Street that runs through downtown Wausau, which includes turning it into a two-lane road from three lanes.

News 9 has received complaints in regard to some drivers using the new bike lane and the side street parking lanes as a way to bypass traffic.

Wasuau Police Department is asking drivers to continue to follow the rules out on the roads.

“Some of the violations; deviating through a lane of traffic and passing to the right are all citable violations that stem from $100.00 forfeitures to $200.00 forfeitures,” said Lieutenant Nathan Pauls.

Lt. Pauls added the new lanes will not only cut back on congestion in the downtown area, but it will also make driving through Scott Street safer, especially when a semi-truck is passing through at the same time.