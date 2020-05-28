Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art reopens with a new exhibit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art reopened on Thursday, welcoming residents from the community back in.

The museum has been closed for three months. Currently there's an ehxibit displaying figurative paintings of agricultural farm animals by Door County artist Craig Blietz.

"We’re opening in hopes that people slowly start to get back out in the community, and get structure back in their lives," Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art Executive Director David Hummer said. "If they’re looking for entertainment this is a very safe place to be. We do encourage masks and everything is completely cleaned and sanitized."

Hummer added that there usually aren't large crowds at the museum, so social distancing won't be an issue to maintain.

For more information you can click here.