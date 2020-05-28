Wausau is asking for citizens to help fill committees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In an effort by Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg to get people involved in local government, the city is asking for citizens to fill 20 vacant spots across 38 different committees that serve Wausau.

“It’s important to have a resource of a number of different ideas out there," Wausau Mayor's Executive Assistant Kathi Groeschel said. "We’re all in this together as a group, and it’s fun to see the ideas from different individuals and residents in the community participating in a lot of decision making that goes on here at city hall.”

Anyone is eligible to fill out the citizen application, which is good for three years. To apply you can click here.