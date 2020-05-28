Vehicle targeted in shooting in Fitchburg found abandoned in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say a vehicle that was targeted in a shooting in Fitchburg was found unoccupied in Madison a short time later.

The Fitchburg Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Anton Drive for reports of shots being fired.

Police say it appears multiple shots were fired at a vehicle with people inside while the vehicle was in the apartment complex's parking lot. Officers say when the targeted vehicle took off, it hit several parked vehicles in the lot.

Shortly after that, authorities say the vehicle was found in Madison.

No injuries have been reported.

Fitchburg police say they believe this was a targeted act, not a random one, so there does not appear to be a continued danger to the public.

********

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Anton Drive.

Police say it happened around 3:50 p.m. Police officers at the scene have since left the property. At this point there are no known injuries.