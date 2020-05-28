Stevens Point YMCA offering summer childcare programs

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point YMCA is open for child care for those aged between 6 weeks and 12 years old.

The YMCA is offering several types of child care, depending on age range:

YMCA Child Care for ages 6 weeks through 6 years is available Monday-Friday from 6 am to 5:30 pm.

Summer Day Camp is available for children aged 5-8 Monday-Friday from 9 am through 4:30 pm. Extended care options are available.

YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow in Amherst Junction is open for children aged 7-12 from 9 am to 4:30 pm. Extended care options are available.

According to the release, space for summer child care is limited and children must be registered.

For more information about the programs or for registration click here.