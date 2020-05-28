Stevens Point Police need help finding a stolen cemetery sign

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a stolen overhead entrance sign.

The sign was stolen from the 1927 Union Cemetery, and police believe it took multiple people to steal it.

The sign was temporarily taken off and placed on the ground so tree trimming equipment could pass through. The sign was reported stolen on May 14, but the city forester has brought it to the attention of authorities since the sign is still mssing.

"It is very strange," Stevens Point Police Department Officer Jason Smith said. "The sign is a historic part of the city, and we just really hope that it can be returned safely and we hope the community can help us out with that.”

Officer Smith added that the sign is very large and heavy, so it shouldn't be hard to miss if spotted.

The department is hoping for cooperation in getting the sign returned, but theft charges could be pursued. If you have any information you're encouraged to call 715-346-1500.