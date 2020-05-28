SeniorSendoff: Johnathan Farkas, Amherst High School

Congratulations to Johnathan Farkas of Amherst High School.

Johnathan transferred to Amherst before his junior year, and then played varsity football both years, playing both sides of the ball.

He received all-conference honors and was voted homecoming king his senior year.

He also wrestled for Amherst, winning a conference title his junior year and placing fourth in state his senior year.

Johnathan also ran track for the Falcons.

Both years he participated in choir, and played a major role in the school musical his junior year.

He's headed to Concordia University - Chicago in the fall to major in teaching, and continue both his football and track career.

Congrats on a great run, and best of luck next year!