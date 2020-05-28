SeniorSendoff: Brayton Daupert, Wausau East

Congratulations to Brayton Daupert of Wausau East High School.

Brayton is a special guy. He had part of his brain removed at the age of four because of a rare brain disease.

He fought, recovered, and now he's graduating high school with a 3.7 GPA, and is a member of the honor society.

Brayton has special needs, but that didn't stop him from being a basketball manager all four years of high school.

This past year, he was put into a game, where he scored a basket, much to the delight of his team and the fans.

His mom says that was the highlights of his high school career.

Brayton will be doing an internship through Project Search at Aspirus in the fall, while taking classes at NTC for his degree in education.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck next year.