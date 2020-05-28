Rainy early today, then a drier weather pattern

Today: Cloudy with rain likely through midday. Decreasing clouds by late afternoon.

High: 74 Wind: NW around 10

Tonight: Mainly clear and cooler.

Low: 50 Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy, much cooler, and a bit breezy.

High: 64 Wind: NW 10-18

The damp and humid conditions are coming to an end later today. Less muggy weather will move in and stick around through the weekend. Make some plans to enjoy the outdoors.

You will want a raincoat or umbrella before heading out the door in most areas early on today. Around central Wisconsin and locations to the southeast, there will be a steady rain and a few rumbles of thunder. This will taper off around midday or early afternoon. By late afternoon a little sun will start to develop. Far northwestern parts of the area, such as Price, Iron, and Ashland counties, will have much better weather with more sun developing already by later this morning. High temps will be in the 70s with winds out of the northwest around 10 mph. Rain amounts in the central and southeast could range from 1 to 2 inches.

Skies will clear out a bit tonight but then increase a little again on Friday. The northwest wind will continue to bring in cooler air. Tomorrow might feel a little bit like Fall with the breeze and high temps only in the low to mid 60s. Dry conditions should continue from Saturday through most of Monday as well. Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend and then warm up a little next week. Highs will only reach the mid 60s on Saturday, then top out in the upper 60s on Sunday. Partly cloudy conditions will prevail on Saturday with more sunny weather on Sunday. The coldest time period will be Sunday morning at daybreak when some patchy frost is likely in the Northwoods and in the cranberry bogs.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and there is also a chance of storms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Have a stupendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 28-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1990 - Two to five inches of rain over southeastern Ohio on the 28th and 29th capped an exceptionally wet month of May, and triggered widespread flooding. Flooding which resulted claimed three lives, and caused millions of dollars damage. Numerous roads in southeast Ohio were flooded and impassable, and many other roads were blocked by landslides. (Storm Data)