PSB Holdings recognized as a top community bank in Wisconsin

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- PSB Holdings, the parent company of Peoples State Bank, has been recognized in Wisconsin American Banker Magazine's "Top 200 Community Banks."

According to a release, PSB is ranked 60th, the highest rank Wisconsin banks this year. It is also the 11 consecutive year they've made the list.

“We’re pleased to be ranked again in the top 200 community banks in the nation,” said Scott Cattanach, president and CEO of Peoples State Bank, in a release. “Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience for our customers…no matter how they bank with us. And this continued ranking recognizes our approach that doing the right things for our customers with valuable banking products increases the strength of our bank while supporting community growth.”