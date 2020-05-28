Hodag Festival postponed

Northwoods, Wis. (WAOW) -- The decision has been made to postpone the 43rd Hodag Country Festival until 2021.

"The possibility of having the Hodag Country Festival has created stress and division in the Rhinelander area, and we are sincerely apologetic for this," read a statement. "It was never our intent. The festival has always been about community. We have been here for 43 years and have always supported the Northwoods area. Hodag hopes we can continue to have your support in the future."

The event has been rescheduled for July 8-11 2021. Hodag is advising purchasers to hold onto their 2020 tickets and camping permits, as they will be posting information for refunds or rollover.

