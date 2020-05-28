Former Governor, Hospital Assoc. team up for Public Service Announcement

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson wants you to go to the hospital if you think you need it.

Thompson, who is also a former US Health and Human Services Secretary, partnered with the Wisconsin Hospitals Association in a campaign to reassure Wisconsinites and help medical centers across the state that have had to resort to job cuts and furloughs due to a lack of income.

While concerns about COVID-19 are justified, the WHA says that's not an excuse not to see a doctor for a serious health condition.

"Even if they (Wisconsin residents) need help from the hospital, if they need medical care, they're afraid to go out and get it," explained Thompson. "And so the Hospital Association has contacted me and has asked me to go out and say to the people of the State of Wisconsin: The hospitals are safe."

The WHA does want to emphasize proper social distancing and personal safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are all still necessary.