Flood Advisory from THU 8:18 AM CDT until THU 2:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 818 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Shawano, Waupaca,

Marshfield, Weston, New London, Rib Mountain, Clintonville,

Mosinee, Pulaski, Abbotsford, Spencer, Whiting, Bevent,

Wittenberg, Amherst, Pittsville and Fremont.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&