Flood Advisory from THU 8:16 AM CDT until THU 2:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Clark County in central Wisconsin…

Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Adams County in central Wisconsin…

Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…

Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 215 PM CDT Thursday.

* At 812 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated continues areas of heavy

rain causing urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.

1 to 3 inches of rain have fallen in many areas, and some flooding

of smaller creeks and urban areas has been reported. Additionally,

some rock slides could occur in hilly terrain areas.

* Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Black River Falls, Arcadia, Neillsville,

Whitehall, Friendship, New Lisbon, Abbotsford, Adams, Osseo, Thorp,

Trempealeau, Galesville, Elroy, Blair, Independence, Loyal and

Strum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&