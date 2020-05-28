Dam break causes flooding in Sawyer Co.

UPDATE: Flooding is expected to continue northeast of Hayward into Thursday morning.

Barricades continue blocking two flooded roadways.

Still no word whether any structures have been impacted.

SAWYER CO., WI -- A flash flood on the Mosquito Brook Flowage closed two town roads and stranded about eight home owners on Porky’s Road Wednesday afternoon, near the KOA Campground in the Town of Lenroot.

That's according to the Sawyer County Record.

A private dam on the Flowage may have burst, causing the flood.

The Mosquito Brook flood was first reported at 2:20 p.m.

The creek flooded over Mosquito Brook Road two or more feet deep at its culvert crossing, which is about one-half mile south of the Birkebeiner Trail.

The water also flooded across Porky’s Road at its culvert crossing about two miles downstream from Mosquito Brook Road.

Home owners on the dead end road are stranded.

Reports indicate the roads were damaged by the flood.

Mosquito Brook Road and Porky’s Road continue are closed to traffic and emergency services are on scene.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said residents on Porky’s Road may become land-locked. Flooding is expected to continue through the night.

Mosquito Brook flows into the Namakagon River, about one-quarter mile south of Phipps Road.

The Hayward area received nearly three inches of rain Tuesday night.