Dairy drive helps area farmers and the community

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WAOW)-- Three Wood County businesses held a dairy drive Thursday afternoon as a way to help local farmers and give the community a chance to pick up some dairy products.

The owners 34 Truck and Auto, Al's Auto Glass, and Steinle Storage came together to sponsor the event and give the community to pick up some milk and cheese.

The half gallons of milk were purchased from Weber's Farm Store and the blocks of cheese were purchased from Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese.

When people drove up they were given a bag with the two items free of charge.

"The three businesses decided we wanted to do something to give back to the local dairy farmers in the community so we came up with the idea to do this," said Lars Larson the owner of Al's Auto Glass.

If you missed out on the drive today, don't worry there will be another one on Thursday June 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 34 Truck and Auto in Rudolph.