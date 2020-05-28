COVID cases confirmed at King, Union Grove veterans homes

KING, Wis. (WAOW) - Two people - one a resident, the other a staff member - at the Veterans Care facility in King have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release by the Wisconsin VA, the original case popped up in a resident who was described as asymptomatic and had not traveled out of the area.

In an update since the May 24th release, Carla Vigue of the Wisconsin VA says that person has since tested negative in a second test. A third test for verification is currently pending, though that resident remains in isolation.

The second case was found after the first was quarantined and a site-wide testing was held. That second case was of an asymptomatic staff member. They are still considered COVID-positive and are in isolation.

Two cases have also been confirmed of employees at the Union Grove veterans home.

The first case was an employee who self-reported and proceeded to isolate. The second was found after routine site-wide screening.