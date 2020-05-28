COVID-19 testing coming to Marshfield

Wisconsin Rapids, WIs. (WAOW) -- Wood County Health Department and the Wisconsin National Guard are providing COVID-19 community testing in Marshfield.

The testing will be on Tuesday June 2 from 11 am - 7 pm at the Marshfield Fairgrounds. Appointments are not necessary, and anyone aged 5 or older with at least one symptom can be tested. According to the release, testing is also available for asymptomatic healthcare workers, EMS, law enforcement, correction officers, and individuals with known exposure.

Individuals attending are being told to expect to wait in their vehicles, and that bathrooms are not being provided.

“Rural living presents unique barriers, including transportation. We appreciate the assistance of the National Guard to be able to offer testing in another Wood County community," said Sue Kunferman, Wood County Health Officer and Director, in a statement. "A lack of positive cases doesn’t mean we’re in the clear. Physical distancing has and will continue to be an effective strategy at minimizing the spread of disease.”

Those who get tested are asked to self isolate until results are returned by the health department or National Guard.