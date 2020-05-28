Cool and drier pattern into the weekend

After the plentiful rainfall in the region over Wednesday evening into Thursday morning (as much as 2 to 4 inches south of Marathon County), we are ready for a break of dry weather. It sure looks like Mother Nature will cooperate! Cool and dry air is pushing in from Canada and will stick around through the weekend.

Skies should be partly cloudy to clear Thursday night with lows from the mid 40s northwest to low 50s southeast. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-12 mph. Friday should be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. As a weak disturbance moves through, there could be some spotty sprinkles. Highs will stay in the low to mid 60s with gusty northwest winds of 10-20 mph. It will certainly feel a bit chilly.

It looks partly cloudy and quiet Saturday with lighter winds. Lows could reach the upper 30s to low 40s with highs in the mid 60s. The coldest temperatures appear to be shaping up for Saturday night with clear skies and light winds in place. Lows could range from the low 30s in the Northwoods and other low-lying spots to around 40 in bigger urban areas like Wausau. This could allow for some patchy frost to form in some locations. Otherwise Sunday looks nice and sunny with highs rebounding to near 69. The winds will be light with very low humidity as well.

A warm front will approach Monday causing clouds to build in. There is a 30% chance of a few scattered showers Monday afternoon and a 50% chance Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs could climb to the low 70s Monday. With partial sunshine Tuesday afternoon it will feel more like summer again as the mercury climbs to near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be mild as well with highs in the upper 70s. We should have a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. At this point it looks like the greater chance of rain may stay south of our region.

Next Thursday could be quite nice with partly cloudy skies and highs around 76. Warm and more humid conditions are likely to return toward the weekend of June 6th.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 28-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1947 - A storm produced heavy snow across Wisconsin, with ten inches reported at Gay Mills. The snow damaged fruit and other trees, and downed power lines. The storm was followed by the coldest weather of the month for much of the High Plains Region and Missouri Valley. Williston ND reported a low of 21 degrees the morning of the 28th, and the next morning Cheyenne WY reported a morning low of 16 above zero. (David Ludlum)

1987 - Thunderstorms produced torrential rains in Oklahoma and northern Texas. Lake Altus, OK, was deluged with nine inches of rain. Up to eight inches drenched northern Texas, and baseball size hail was reported north of Seminole and at Knickerbocker. Ten to 13 inch rains soaked central Oklahoma the last five days of May resulting in an estimated 65 million dollars damage, and forcing several thousand persons to evacuate their homes, many by boat or helicopter. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)