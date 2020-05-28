Blues festival canceled

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A statement from Wausau Events announces that Big Bull Falls Blues Fest has been postponed to 2021.

All purchased tickets will roll over to the 2021 festival, scheduled for August 20 and 21, and refunds can be requested by June 19.

"We love our community and want to do our part to keep each other safe," Wausau Events said in the release. "Until we can all get together again, please take care of yourself and one another."

Wausau Events says they have not yet made a decision on the 400 Block Summer Concert Series.