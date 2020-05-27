Wisconsin sign business spreading hope

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As many businesses are hurting during the coronavirus pandemic, one small business is thriving.



It's spreading joy across southeast Wisconsin.

Unique Yard Greetings is responsible for personalized signs all around the Milwaukee area -- for birthdays, birth announcements and graduations.

Owner Nicole Czajkowski says last year they set up 16 greetings all year.

In April of this year alone, they set more than 80.

She tells our affiliate WISN she welcomes the success after a challenging year.

"I've experienced job loss. I lost my father and the apartments that we lived in East Troy also burned down. I've hit an unlucky stretch, but the positive thing in all this is this business."



Czajkowski says her kids help her set up the signs.