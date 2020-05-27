Wet into early Thursday, cool but nice weekend

A significant soaking of rain appears to be on the way for much of the News 9 area Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a slow moving cold front combines with the very moist air in place. A widespread .50 inch or more can be expected with some pockets of 1.5 inches or so possible in a strip from about La Crosse to Wisconsin Rapids to near Antigo. The rain should gradually end Thursday around midday as the front slides further off to the southeast of the region. The northwest part of the viewing area probably will be dry already by daybreak.

Lows Wednesday night should be in the lower to mid 60s with highs Thursday in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light Wednesday night then northwest around 10 mph Thursday.

If you haven't been a fan of the warm and muggy conditions lately, you will like to hear this. It will be much cooler and less humid from Thursday night through the weekend as the air pours in from Canada. Highs should only reach the low to mid 60s Friday and Saturday and upper 60s to near 70 Sunday. Lows could fall into the upper 40s Friday night, and low 40s Saturday and Sunday. It likely will drop into the 30s for the Northwoods and other low-lying spots in central Wisconsin. As such we can't rule out a bit of patchy light frost, especially Saturday night when the winds will be lightest. Otherwise the sunshine will be nice over the weekend.

A warm front will approach Monday and bring back more clouds. Also there could be some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs should climb to the lower 70s Monday and then soar into the lower 80s Tuesday. It will turn more humid as well.

Rather warm and muggy conditions should then persist through much of next week. It is possible that highs will climb well into the 80s with lows in the 60s. A few scattered thunderstorms could erupt from time to time. It is starting to seem like summer may give us a solid performance this year!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:15 p.m., 27-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1896 - A massive tornado struck Saint Louis, MO, killing 306 persons and causing thirteen million dollars damage. The tornado path was short, but cut across a densely populated area. It touched down six miles west of Eads Bridge in Saint Louis and widened to a mile as it crossed into East Saint Louis. The tornado was the most destructive of record in the U.S. up until that time. It pierced a five-eighths inch thick iron sheet with a two by four inch pine plank. A brilliant display of lightning accompanied the storm. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Severe thunderstorms in West Texas produced baseball size hail at Crane, hail up to three and a half inches in diameter at Post, and grapefruit size hail south of Midland. Five days of flooding commenced in Oklahoma. Thunderstorms produced 7 to 9 inches of rain in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City reported 4.33 inches of rain in six hours. Up to six inches of rain caused flooding in north central Texas. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)