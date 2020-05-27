Wausau East High School principal retires after 25 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- With the end of the school year comes retirements and one Wausau East High School employee has retired after 25 years.

Principal Brad Peck was celebrated by both the school and Wausau community with a parade that drove past his house Wednesday afternoon.

"It's humbling, it's been a privilege to work with so many great students at Wausau East High School over the years," Peck said.

He says he's looking forward to spending more time with his family.

School colleges along with students, parents and the Wausau Police Department took part in the parade.