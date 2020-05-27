Taylor County confirms second COVID-19 case

Taylor County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Taylor County Public Health has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a news release, the individual has no known exposure to other cases, so the new case is believed to be from community transmission. The individual is isolating at home.

“We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to remain in isolation at home,” said Patty Krug, Health Officer, in the news release.

Taylor County Public Health is working with the individual to identify and those who could have been exposed.

“As we have for the past several months, we will continue to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” said Krug.