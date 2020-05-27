SeniorSendoff: Reiley Schreiber, Abbotsford

Congratulations to Reiley Schreiber of Abbotsford High School.

Reiley played a big part on the football field for the Falcons, helping them to a 44-7 over the past four years. In that time, the Falcons advanced to three level 4 playoff games and one level 3 game.

On the basketball court, he played all four years, playing for the varsity team for the past three years.

In the spring, Reiley was a part of the track and field team, throwing shotput and discus the past three years, ultimately not getting a chance for a fourth.

Overall, he earned 10 letters in his athletic career.

Away from sports, Reiley holds a 4.0 GPA and was inducted into the National Honor Society his sophomore year.

He's headed to UW-Eau Claire in the fall, where he'll major in actuarial science.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck next year!