SeniorSendoff: Olivia Schustek, Pacelli

Congratulations to Olivia Schustek of Pacelli High School.

Olivia, or Liv as she's known, came to Pacelli as a junior and fell in love the school, making many friends and wonderful memories.

She joined the dance team her senior year, and when she wasn't studying or dancing, she was with friends, watching movies and spending time outside.

Liv also wanted to thank her teachers and staff at Pacelli for all their hard work and dedication.

She's headed to the University of Arizona in the fall with plans to become a diagnostic medical sonographer.

Congrats, and best of luck next year!