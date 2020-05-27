Oneida County confirms ninth COVID-19 case

Oneida County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Oneida County Health Department (OCHS) has confirmed that a ninth person has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a news release, the individual is in their 60s and has no known contact with a positive case or travel outside of the community. The release also states that the individual did visit businesses in the area while potentially contagious, but is now self isolating.

The businesses they list are: Shopko Optical in Rhinelander on May 14; The Edge Bar and Grill in Hazlehurst on May 15.

"With the increased movement of people at this time, OCHD will begin to share more information about the public places people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been during their time of communicability if the time spent there could have resulted in significant exposure for others," OCHS said in the release. "This will hopefully allow the public to better know their potential risk of coming in contact with someone who has tested positive."

More information about COVID-19 in Oneida County is available at their website.