Natural Resources Board Votes on Elk Hunt Changes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board voted against advice from the DNR on Wednesday, keeping the Elk Hunt Quota at ten.

Bob Nack, Big Games Chief for the Wisconsin DNR, advised the board to lower the Elk Harvest Quota to six.

Nack argued that keeping the previous quota would lead to a smaller and younger elk population in Wisconsin.

In the past two years, the Elk Hunt Quota has been ten.

When asked, Nack confirmed that keeping a quota of ten will not likely impact the total population of deer in Wisconsin.

The board voted to set the 2020 Elk Hunt Quota at 10.