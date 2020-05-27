More showers and humid weather today

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy, and remaining humid with a 70% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms during the afternoon.

High: 80 Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain likely.

Low: 63 Wind: Light and variable

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain through midday, especially around Marathon south and eastward. Turning partly cloudy late.

High: 74 Wind: NW around 10

Humid air will linger across the area today and that might produce some wet weather once again for many areas. Things will begin to change tomorrow and then you will really notice a shift in the weather pattern by Friday.

For this Wednesday, it will look and feel a lot like the last couple of days, except that the showers and thunderstorm activity will not be as widespread and the temperatures will be slightly cooler. Most of the morning will be dry and then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop for the afternoon. The threat of severe weather is minimal. High temps should reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

The weather system will still be over the area tonight and Thursday morning so the chances of rain will continue. In fact, there might be some pockets of heavier rain during this time period. The highest chance of rain on Thursday will be during the morning and mainly around Marathon county and locations to the south and east, like Stevens Point, Shawano, Adams, and Waupaca. The wind will turn to the northwest on Thursday and start to cool things down a bit. The mercury will remain in the 70s for tomorrow.

The real cool and less humid air will arrive on Friday. The northwest wind will be a little blustery and high temps will only be in the 60 to 65 range. With partly cloudy skies, it might seem a little like Fall. Cool high pressure will then dominate our weather for the weekend. There will be abundant sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday and in the upper 60s on Sunday. Low temps will be quite cool. There is a slight chance of frost Saturday morning in far northern areas and a higher chance of frost in typical cold spots and the cranberry bogs on Sunday morning.

The weather will warm-up again next week with highs in the 70s on Monday and maybe into the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be a small chance of storms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Have a stupendous Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 27-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1896 - A massive tornado struck Saint Louis, MO, killing 306 persons and causing thirteen million dollars damage. The tornado path was short, but cut across a densely populated area. It touched down six miles west of Eads Bridge in Saint Louis and widened to a mile as it crossed into East Saint Louis. The tornado was the most destructive of record in the U.S. up until that time. It pierced a five-eighths inch thick iron sheet with a two by four inch pine plank. A brilliant display of lightning accompanied the storm. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)