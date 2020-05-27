Merrill Fire Department reports rise in requests to fill residents’ pools

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- As a fire truck backed into a Merrill driveway, nearby kids observed with interest. There was no fire.

A two-man crew unrolled fire hoses and began to fill up a swimming pool in the back yard.

This is the second-year the Merrill Fire Department has offered to fill pools at homes. Department Chief Josh Klug says it costs a reasonably low fee for area residents.

The department has already serviced a dozen in the area this year, which is the total number they filled last year.

Chief Klug says it's a nice community service. He also calls it a "win-win" for the area because it helps keep staff proficient in their use of the fire tender.

"Obviously when the truck's used for its primary focus and function at a real fire when we need to haul water to the scene," explained Klug. "That just means our personel are more familiar with the equipment. "

Klug asked residents to submit an application and waiver to the fire department if interested.

The department will reach out and schedule a time and day based on the availability of the tender and members.