Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Parks and building vandalism

Rothschild, Wis. (WAOW) - The search is on to find the vandals who are spray painting buildings, bridges and signs in Rothschild, causing damage.

"They started in January—right up until last week," said Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Cassandra Seubert.

It began with graffiti on a display case near River Street Park.

In March the vandals targeted the Shopko building and the pump house, walking bridge and garbage can at River Street Park. Now, in May, they are targeting the bridges along the Cedar Creek walking and biking trail.

"Again they are spray painting graffiti and now they have been kicking out boards on the wooden bridges," Deputy Seubert says.

If you have any information on the identity of the vandals please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways in which Crime Stoppers can be contacted: