 Skip to Content

How to watch NASA and SpaceX’s launch

9:02 am News, Top Stories

(WAOW) -- At 3:30 pm central time, NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch a manned capsule from the International Space Station, weather permitting.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurely will be aboard the "Crew Dragon," a spacecraft designed by Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

Where to watch this historic launch:

  • News 9: the station will be airing ABC's live coverage, beginning at 2 pm central time.
  • Facebook live: a live stream of the event will also be on the News 9 WAOW Facebook page.

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content