How to watch NASA and SpaceX’s launch
(WAOW) -- At 3:30 pm central time, NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch a manned capsule from the International Space Station, weather permitting.
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurely will be aboard the "Crew Dragon," a spacecraft designed by Elon Musk's company SpaceX.
Where to watch this historic launch:
- News 9: the station will be airing ABC's live coverage, beginning at 2 pm central time.
- Facebook live: a live stream of the event will also be on the News 9 WAOW Facebook page.