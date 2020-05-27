Experts say US coronavirus death count is flawed, but close

Experts say US coronavirus death count is flawed, but closeNew
NEW YORK (AP) -- The nation is hitting a tragic milestone this week of 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus, but is that number right?
The accuracy of U.S. coronavirus death counts has been both a scientific and political issue.
Some conservatives have suggested coronavirus deaths were being over-counted. Meanwhile, some researchers say the toll is far more likely to be higher than the count. They believe the coronavirus has played an unrecognized role in many deaths