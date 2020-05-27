Several employees at Abbyland Foods test positive for COVID-19

Clark/Marathon counties (WAOW) -- The Marathon Co. Health Dept. confirms several cases of COVID-19 at Abbyland Foods.

There are three confirmed cases.

“Abbyland Foods is committed to providing a safe work environment for all employees. To the best of our abilities, Abbyland has implemented CDC recommended prevention guidelines such as employees wearing masks, reconfigured workspaces , staggered breaks and lunches to limit employee contact and promote social distancing, and increased sanitization in high traffic areas” stated Todd Jelinski, Safety Director, Abbyland Foods Inc.

Clark and Marathon County Health Departments are working with Abbyland leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer.

“Abbyland Foods is located in both counties. We are all working together to ensure the facility, staff, residents, and their family members, are taking steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.”