Bierman Family Aquatic Center to remain closed for season

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Parks and Recreation Commission has decided to keep the Bierman Family Aquatic Center closed for the season.

"If we were to open this season, we would only be allowed 25% capacity at any given time," the Commission said in a Facebook post. "And we would have to have additional COVID staff and supplies to monitor and sanitize during all hours of operation. This, along with creations of high touch areas would make it very difficult for us to ensure the health and safety of our staff and the public."

The Commission says that the decision has been made after discussions with the health department and local, state, and national guidelines.