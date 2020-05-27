1 dead, 2 hurt in Shawano Co. crash

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead and two other are hospitalized after a head-on collision in Wittenberg on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Shawano County Sheriff's Department.

Officials say around 6 p.m., a two-vehicle crash, involving three people, happened on County Trunk Q.

A preliminary investigation shows a 48-year-old man, of Wittenberg, was driving eastbound when we crossed the center line, striking a westbound car, with an 83-year-old woman, of Weston, driving and an 82-year-old female passenger from Schofield.

Officials said the 82-year-old passenger was airlifted to Aspirus Wausau hospital where she later died from her injuries. The 83-year-old woman is in stable condition, while the condition of the man is unknown.

According to the release, both drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Authorities say alcohol doesn't appear to be a contributing factor. The crash is under investigation.

