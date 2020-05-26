Wet through Thursday then sunny toward the weekend

Little has changed in the weather pattern setup over the past couple of days. A front is stalled just to our west. Warm and humid air is flowing up from the south into Wisconsin and there have been occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms were strong. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 45 mph in Merrill, 47 mph in Antigo, and 50 mph in St. Germain. A couple of trees were damaged here and there, including in Antigo as well as around Owen in Clark County. Hail to the size of nickels also hit Owen.

A few leftover showers or thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night. Otherwise it will be variably cloudy with highs around 63 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Wednesday should again be partly or mostly cloudy and muggy with highs near 80. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. For the most part, they are not expected to be as strong as the ones that popped up Tuesday. Winds should be from the south around 10 mph.

The front will still be over Wisconsin Thursday but it will have moved further into the state. The most widespread rain is expected over the southeast half of Wisconsin. Otherwise it should be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to low 70s.

A surge of cool and dry Canadian air will push in by Friday and stick around for the weekend. This should bring partly cloudy skies Friday and mostly sunny over the weekend. Temperatures look to run 6 to 10 degrees below normal with highs just in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday. The lows could reach around 50 Friday morning and into the low 40s Saturday and Sunday morning. It is not out of the question that some low-lying rural areas see lows in the mid to low 30s this weekend with patchy frost. Definitely monitor the situation if you are in one of those susceptible spots. Sunday should be a great day though with highs warming back to 70 with plenty of sunshine.

Warmer and more humid air will flow back into the region early next week as southwest winds develop. The temperature should climb well into the 70s Monday and perhaps the lower to mid 80s next Tuesday. It should be partly cloudy with at least a small chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:25 p.m., 26-May 2020

On this date in weather history:1984 - Thunderstorms during the late evening and early morning hours produced 6 to 13 inches of rain at Tulsa OK in six hours (8.63 inches at the airport). Flooding claimed fourteen lives and caused 90 million dollars property damage. 4600 cars, 743 houses, and 387 apartments were destroyed or severely damage in the flood. (Storm Data) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms in southwest Iowa spawned five tornadoes and produced up to ten inches of rain. Seven inches of rain at Red Oak forced evacuation of nearly 100 persons from the town. Record flooding took place in southwest Iowa the last twelve days of May as up to 17 inches of rain drenched the area. Total damage to crops and property was estimated at 16 million dollars. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)